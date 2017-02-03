Oklahoma man accused of molesting four girls
Joseph Payden, 46, was arrested in Enid Thursday for seven counts of lewd molestation with a child under 16 after he was accused of molesting four girls, the Enid News and Eagle reports. Court documents state that a woman reported in February 2015 that four foster children staying with her said they had been molested by Payden.
