Oklahoma man accused of molesting four girls

Joseph Payden, 46, was arrested in Enid Thursday for seven counts of lewd molestation with a child under 16 after he was accused of molesting four girls, the Enid News and Eagle reports. Court documents state that a woman reported in February 2015 that four foster children staying with her said they had been molested by Payden.

