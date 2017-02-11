Oklahoma looks to stall Pruitt email ...

Oklahoma looks to stall Pruitt email dump

Read more: Washington Examiner

The Oklahoma attorney general's office is trying to stall compliance with a court mandate to release former attorney general Scott Pruitt's emails now that he has become the head of the Environmental Protection Agency. A state judge issued an emergency order a week ago ordering the attorney general's office to release thousands of Pruitt's emails from when he was the state's attorney general.

