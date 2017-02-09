Oklahoma lawyer and the woman he represented in a divorce are shot and killed
A lawyer in Norman, Oklahoma, and his divorce client were shot and killed, apparently by the woman's estranged husband, authorities said on Wednesday. The victims are lawyer Bryan Young, 47, and his client, Cayann Patterson, 49, report the Norman Transcript and the Oklahoman .
