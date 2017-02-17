Oklahoma lawmaker's bill sets rules f...

Oklahoma lawmaker's bill sets rules for medical marijuana

Oklahomans won't vote until next year on whether to legalize medical marijuana, but a state lawmaker has already introduced legislation that would set the framework if sales of the drug are approved. State Rep. Eric Proctor of Tulsa has introduced a measure that's nearly an exact replica of what's being considered in neighboring Arkansas, where medical marijuana was legalized by voters last November.

