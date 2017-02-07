Oklahoma joins federal prosecutors alleging kickback scheme
The state has joined federal prosecutors in alleging that Oklahoma-based Emergency Medical Services Authority and its director were part of a kickback scheme that involved the state's former ambulance services provider. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office filed a complaint in a Texas federal court this week asking to partially intervene in a whistleblower lawsuit against EMSA, a public trust that serves more than 1.1 million residents, including those in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|50 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,335
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|8 hr
|taketheirhand
|1
|'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a...
|17 hr
|gravel
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|Tue
|femur
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|Alex
|218
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|DuhBears
|11,312
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Feb 5
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC