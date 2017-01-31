Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emergency Teaching Certificates
There are 1 comment on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 12 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emergency Teaching Certificates. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:
In a meeting last week, the state board of education granted 43 more emergency teaching certificates to schools across the state. That's the largest number of emergency teaching certificates issued at one time.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
If their children turn out anything like their parents, I don't understand why anyone wouldn't just find them a joy to be around!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Fire Advisory Issued For Drought-Stric...
|59 min
|red
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|1 hr
|okiady
|134
|Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awarenes...
|4 hr
|aware
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,265
|Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination ...
|6 hr
|rainbowafterthestorm
|1
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|7 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|83,933
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC