Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chair executions
The Oklahoma House has approved legislation Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, to eliminate th... OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma House approved legislation Thursday to eliminate the electric chair as a method of execution, although it's been more than 50 years since the state's last electrocution. The bill lists which execution methods are still allowed, including lethal injection, firing squad, nitrogen hypoxia - which causes death by using nitrogen gas to deplete oxygen in the blood - and any other method not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.
