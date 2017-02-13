Oklahoma House panel OKs governor's $1.50 cigarette tax plan
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin's plan to increase the cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack to help pay for health care has passed its first legislative hurdle. The Republican-controlled House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 17-10 to advance the measure to the full House.
