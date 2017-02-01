Oklahoma House committee recommends e...

Oklahoma House committee recommends expulsion for Kirby

19 hrs ago

A special House committee Thursday recommended Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, be expelled and Rep. Will Fourkiller, D-Stilwell, be barred from the House page program for one year. An Oklahoma House committee looking into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Dan Kirby will likely call for his expulsion from the Legislature, former House Speaker Jeff Hickman said.

Chicago, IL

