Oklahoma House committee recommends expulsion for Kirby
A special House committee Thursday recommended Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, be expelled and Rep. Will Fourkiller, D-Stilwell, be barred from the House page program for one year. An Oklahoma House committee looking into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Dan Kirby will likely call for his expulsion from the Legislature, former House Speaker Jeff Hickman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|40 min
|whatfordinner
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|2 hr
|spud
|181
|Edmond Police Chief To Retire After Illustrious...
|12 hr
|oswald
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,281
|Hillary Clinton
|14 hr
|okiady
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,934
|National Fire Advisory Issued For Drought-Stric...
|Wed
|red
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC