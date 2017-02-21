Oklahoma health department reports 37 flu deaths in state
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that 37 people have died and more than 1,400 have been hospitalized due to flu. Tulsa County has had 10 deaths, Oklahoma County five and Kay County has had three.
