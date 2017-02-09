Oklahoma governor names career prosec...

Oklahoma governor names career prosecutor as DA

Fallin says Paul Smith of Seminole was appointed Friday as district attorney for Seminole, Hughes and Pontotoc counties. He replaces Chris Ross, who retired on Jan. 1, and will serve out the remainder of Ross's term, which expires in January 2019.

