Oklahoma Flu Deaths Rise By 5
Five Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, a sharp decline from last week. Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 there were 12 flu deaths in Oklahoma which more than doubled the number of deaths so far this season.
