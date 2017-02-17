Oklahoma Flu Deaths Rise By 5

Five Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, a sharp decline from last week. Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 there were 12 flu deaths in Oklahoma which more than doubled the number of deaths so far this season.

