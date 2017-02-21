Oklahoma Family Mourns Man Killed In Head-On Crash
The Garfield County family is suffering a great loss after losing the man they leaned on for life's answers. Investigators worked to reconstruct the crash Monday morning, along Highway 81 near Skeleton Road, where police said a suspected drunk driver hit and killed John Matousek, 64 , Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|21 min
|SeekTruth
|17,444
|Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to...
|3 hr
|vetoed
|1
|Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove...
|7 hr
|worstination
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Gods
|83,935
|America Hooked: Oklahoma children impacted by a...
|8 hr
|mistakeisyours
|1
|Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chai...
|Mon
|athought
|1
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|Sun
|senseless
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC