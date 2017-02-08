Oklahoma family given conflicting det...

Oklahoma family given conflicting details of veteran's death

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The family of the second veteran to die at an Oklahoma Veterans Center says he almost died at the center beforehand because of a choking hazard that went undetected. The Tulsa World reports the family of 70-year-old Leonard Smith learned from the newspaper on Friday that his death is under investigation by multiple state and federal agencies.

