Oklahoma family given conflicting details of veteran's death
The family of the second veteran to die at an Oklahoma Veterans Center says he almost died at the center beforehand because of a choking hazard that went undetected. The Tulsa World reports the family of 70-year-old Leonard Smith learned from the newspaper on Friday that his death is under investigation by multiple state and federal agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|41 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,330
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|3 hr
|taketheirhand
|1
|'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a...
|12 hr
|gravel
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|20 hr
|femur
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|Alex
|218
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|DuhBears
|11,312
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Feb 5
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC