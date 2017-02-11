Oklahoma Corporation Commission Issue...

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Issues Earthquake Directive

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division has issued a new directive for the Earthquake Area of Interest aimed at limiting the growth in future disposal rates into the Arbuckle formation in the AOI. "The data from the Oklahoma Geological Survey shows the earthquake rate has been dropping since we issued various directives reducing the then-current volume within the AOI," OGCD Director Tim Baker said.

