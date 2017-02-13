Oklahoma Blood Institute Gearing Up F...

Oklahoma Blood Institute Gearing Up For Bedlam Blood Battle

Donors must be healthy, age 16 or older, and available to give blood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 13 to the 17th at the ROTC Armory, North Armory Room on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. Blood donors can also do a cheek swab on-site and join the Be The Match marrow registry which could give them an opportunity to save even more lives.

