Oklahoma Blood Institute Gearing Up For Bedlam Blood Battle
Donors must be healthy, age 16 or older, and available to give blood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 13 to the 17th at the ROTC Armory, North Armory Room on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. Blood donors can also do a cheek swab on-site and join the Be The Match marrow registry which could give them an opportunity to save even more lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Mommabear
|90
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|5 hr
|clueless
|1
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|16 hr
|copywrite
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|17 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,380
|Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost...
|Sun
|abuse
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sat
|learntowrite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC