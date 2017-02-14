Oklahoma bill that would force women ...

The Oklahoma state legislature has advanced a bill that would require pregnant women seeking abortions to get permission from the baby's father. The Public Health Committee of the lower house of the state legislature approved the bill by 5-2, advancing it to the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

