Oklahoma bill that would force women seeking abortions to get permission from babya s father adva...
The Oklahoma state legislature has advanced a bill that would require pregnant women seeking abortions to get permission from the baby's father. The Public Health Committee of the lower house of the state legislature approved the bill by 5-2, advancing it to the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,395
|Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h...
|17 hr
|cpeter1313
|1
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Tue
|otis
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Mommabear
|90
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Mon
|clueless
|1
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
|Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost...
|Feb 12
|abuse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC