Officials: Oklahoma firefighter killed in rollover accident while responding to fire

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say fire crews from the Leach Fire Department were responding to a call about a structure fire around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver lost control of the tanker truck. Investigators say 68-year-old Michael Dale Russell was driving the tanker truck southbound on a county road when it ran off the roadway.

