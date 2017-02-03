No answers found in Kansas skydiver's...

No answers found in Kansas skydiver's death in Oklahoma

The Federal Aviation Administration has been unable to determine why a Kansas woman became disconnected from her parachute and fell to her death in northern Oklahoma. Twenty-six-year-old Sheralynn Neff of North Newton, Kansas, had jumped with an instructor from 10,000 feet on July 24 and deployed her parachute at about 6,000 feet.

