No answers found in Kansas skydiver's death in Oklahoma
The Federal Aviation Administration has been unable to determine why a Kansas woman became disconnected from her parachute and fell to her death in northern Oklahoma. Twenty-six-year-old Sheralynn Neff of North Newton, Kansas, had jumped with an instructor from 10,000 feet on July 24 and deployed her parachute at about 6,000 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|15 min
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|42 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,292
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|8 hr
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|13 hr
|duck femocrats
|220
|Furniture Rotan
|Fri
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|Fri
|whatfordinner
|1
|Edmond Police Chief To Retire After Illustrious...
|Thu
|oswald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC