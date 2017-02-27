No. 2 Baylor rolls Oklahoma 103-64 days after Mulkey's rant
Alexis Prince scored 24 points to help No. 2 Baylor roll past No. 19 Oklahoma 103-64 on Monday night, just two days after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey's rant defending her school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,521
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|17 hr
|xxx
|2
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Sun
|blackwidow
|1
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Sun
|xxx
|4
|Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol'
|Feb 25
|thirddaynotjarsof...
|1
|Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F...
|Feb 24
|packagedlies
|1
|The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC