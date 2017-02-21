Next president to bring 'entrepreneurial spirit' to ECU
The provost and vice president of academic affairs at East Central University will become the school's ninth president March 1. Katricia Pierson will succeed John Hargrave, the university's president since 2009, who is retiring. The Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma made the announcement Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,446
|Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di...
|7 hr
|fromworm
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|8 hr
|godsydrome
|1
|Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to...
|12 hr
|vetoed
|1
|Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove...
|16 hr
|worstination
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Gods
|83,935
|America Hooked: Oklahoma children impacted by a...
|17 hr
|mistakeisyours
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC