Next president to bring 'entrepreneurial spirit' to ECU

The provost and vice president of academic affairs at East Central University will become the school's ninth president March 1. Katricia Pierson will succeed John Hargrave, the university's president since 2009, who is retiring. The Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma made the announcement Monday.

