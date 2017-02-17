New Natural Gas Pipeline Proposed For...

New Natural Gas Pipeline Proposed For Oklahoma

Cheniere Midstream Holdings is looking to build a 200-mile long pipeline from Okarche in central Oklahoma to Bennington in southeast Oklahoma. When finished, the company told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas , the pipeline would be able to move 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

