New EPA head Scott Pruitta s emails i...

New EPA head Scott Pruitta s emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

More than 7,000 pages of emails from Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt indicate a cozy relationship with oil and gas producers, fossil fuel companies, electric companies, as well as political groups tied to the Koch Brothers during his time as Oklahoma Attorney General. The emails - made public Wednesday by an Oklahoma judge in response to a lawsuit by liberal watchdog group the Center for Media and Democracy - indicate coordination between Pruitt and these Koch-backed groups with the goal of undermining the Obama administration's efforts to help curb carbon emissions and prevent climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,453
News Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ... 12 hr Tea Bag Residue C... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 21 hr treason watch 83,936
News Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di... Tue fromworm 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Tue godsydrome 1
News Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to... Tue vetoed 1
News Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove... Tue worstination 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC