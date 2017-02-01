National Fire Advisory Issued For Drought-Stricken Oklahoma
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Wednesday, titled National Fire Advisory Issued For Drought-Stricken Oklahoma. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Oklahoma has been placed under a national fire advisory as much of the state struggles with persistent drought and tinder-dry vegetation capable of igniting and quickly spreading out of control. The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, issued the rare advisory Wednesday for the next two weeks, warning residents and firefighters to prepare for the chance of severe wildfires.
#1 Wednesday
That's code to the inbreed Okies. It equals "Yippee, let's lite 'er up!"
