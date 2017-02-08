Murder trial of ex-Tulsa officer is h...

Murder trial of ex-Tulsa officer is halted over evidence

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The second murder trial of a former Tulsa police officer in the shooting death of his daughter's boyfriend is being delayed after the judge said she was "blindsided" that she wasn't told about possible evidence in the case being wrongly released to a witness. Judge Sharon Holmes halted jury selection Wednesday and ordered both sides to return to court Thursday in the trial of Shannon Kepler, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake, the boyfriend of Kepler's daughter, Lisa Kepler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,349
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... Wed taketheirhand 1
News 'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a... Tue gravel 1
News Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove... Tue femur 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... Tue Alex 218
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) Feb 5 DuhBears 11,312
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Feb 5 BO DIDDLEY 247
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC