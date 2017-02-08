Murder trial of ex-Tulsa officer is halted over evidence

The second murder trial of a former Tulsa police officer in the shooting death of his daughter's boyfriend is being delayed after the judge said she was "blindsided" that she wasn't told about possible evidence in the case being wrongly released to a witness. Judge Sharon Holmes halted jury selection Wednesday and ordered both sides to return to court Thursday in the trial of Shannon Kepler, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake, the boyfriend of Kepler's daughter, Lisa Kepler.

