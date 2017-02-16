Miss Altus 2017 crowned - 5:13 pm upd...

Miss Altus 2017 crowned - 5:13 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Altus Times

Miss Altus 2017 contestant Emilie James performs a jazz-tap routine to Meghan Trainor's "Better When I'm Dancin'." From left, Angelica Sanchez, Rachel Reeves, Emilie James, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, Brianna Barker, Darcy George, Talayna Petzold, Jessica Wohlford and Miss Altus Star Katie Beth Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,402
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Wed Black Terror 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h... Tue cpeter1313 1
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... Feb 14 otis 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Feb 13 Mommabear 90
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Feb 13 clueless 1
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... Feb 13 copywrite 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC