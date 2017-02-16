Miss Altus 2017 crowned - 5:13 pm updated:
Miss Altus 2017 contestant Emilie James performs a jazz-tap routine to Meghan Trainor's "Better When I'm Dancin'." From left, Angelica Sanchez, Rachel Reeves, Emilie James, Miss Altus 2016 Lexie Herron, Miss Altus 2017 Meaghan Dorn, Brianna Barker, Darcy George, Talayna Petzold, Jessica Wohlford and Miss Altus Star Katie Beth Davis.
