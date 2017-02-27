Memories of War: 75 years ago, eight ...

Memories of War: 75 years ago, eight Oklahomans were reported captives of Japan

Featured in the Feb. 27, 1942, edition of The Oklahoman, these eight men were among 55 captured by the Japanese during the early days of World War II. All eventually were released, according to a list provided by the National Archives.

