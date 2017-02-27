Memories of War: 75 years ago, eight Oklahomans were reported captives of Japan
Featured in the Feb. 27, 1942, edition of The Oklahoman, these eight men were among 55 captured by the Japanese during the early days of World War II. All eventually were released, according to a list provided by the National Archives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,521
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|14 hr
|xxx
|2
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Sun
|blackwidow
|1
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Sun
|xxx
|4
|Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol'
|Feb 25
|thirddaynotjarsof...
|1
|Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F...
|Feb 24
|packagedlies
|1
|The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC