Low prices prompt Oklahoma farmers to plant less wheat

Oklahoma wheat farmers are shying away from attempting another record year for wheat, planting 10 percent less acreage than last year. State wheat producers planted 4.5 million acres in wheat this year, the smallest amount in several years.

