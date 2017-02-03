Low prices prompt Oklahoma farmers to plant less wheat
Oklahoma wheat farmers are shying away from attempting another record year for wheat, planting 10 percent less acreage than last year. State wheat producers planted 4.5 million acres in wheat this year, the smallest amount in several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,287
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|33 min
|RustyS
|203
|Furniture Rotan
|10 hr
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|21 hr
|whatfordinner
|1
|Edmond Police Chief To Retire After Illustrious...
|Thu
|oswald
|1
|Hillary Clinton
|Thu
|okiady
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Feb 1
|WarForOil
|83,934
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC