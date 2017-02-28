Local bill aimed at protesters could ...

Local bill aimed at protesters could hit home for some Oklahoma environmentalists

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

As environmental activists continue to look at ways to spread their message, an Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to put punishments in place for trespassers who try to impede or damage energy sites. President Trump nominated former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency his office sued more than a dozen times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... 4 hr some chick 2
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,524
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 18 hr Julie 83,938
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... 21 hr Sensemaker 3
News Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol... Feb 26 blackwidow 1
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Feb 26 xxx 4
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' Feb 25 thirddaynotjarsof... 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC