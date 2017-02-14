LGBTQ People In Oklahoma Could Potent...

LGBTQ People In Oklahoma Could Potentially Lose All Their Rights

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

LGBTQ Americans were rightfully frightened when Donald Trump was elected POTUS on November 8. Trump has a history of opposing same-sex marriage , according to the Human Rights Campaign, and chose a running mate with a history of anti-LGBTQ remarks . Even though rumors that Trump was going to announce an executive order targeting LGBTQ people were denounced, some states are taking matters into their own hands to pass anti-lgbtq legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 3 hr treason watch 83,936
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,450
News Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di... 20 hr fromworm 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... 21 hr godsydrome 1
News Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to... Tue vetoed 1
News Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove... Tue worstination 1
News America Hooked: Oklahoma children impacted by a... Tue mistakeisyours 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC