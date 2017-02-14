LGBTQ People In Oklahoma Could Potentially Lose All Their Rights

LGBTQ Americans were rightfully frightened when Donald Trump was elected POTUS on November 8. Trump has a history of opposing same-sex marriage , according to the Human Rights Campaign, and chose a running mate with a history of anti-LGBTQ remarks . Even though rumors that Trump was going to announce an executive order targeting LGBTQ people were denounced, some states are taking matters into their own hands to pass anti-lgbtq legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.