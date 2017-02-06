LegalShield Joins the Oklahoma Business Roundtable

LegalShield , one of North America's leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, announced today that the company joined the Oklahoma Business Roundtable. As the State's primary economic development support organization responsible for providing vital funding to assist business retention, expansion, recruitment and company start-up efforts, the Oklahoma Business Roundtable plays a major role in creating jobs and expanding Oklahoma's economy.

