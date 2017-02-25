Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inc...

Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Violence in Video

A widow accused of trying to incite violence against Oklahoma officers after her husband died in a scuffle with police has won a federal court victory. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy DeGiusti sided with Nair Rodriguez in the case accusing her of calling police "pigs" in a Facebook video.

