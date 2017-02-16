Judge orders Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to release emails related to fossil fuel indu...
Oklahoma Attorney General and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency , Scott Pruitt, meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , on Capitol Hill January 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Oklahoma Attorney General and President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency , Scott Pruitt, meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , on Capitol Hill January 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,419
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Youngin
|91
|washington_post_staff
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Wed
|Black Terror
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h...
|Feb 14
|cpeter1313
|1
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Feb 13
|clueless
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC