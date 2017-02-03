Jethro Tull to play June Oklahoma show
The Grammy-winning progressive-rock band, led by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ian Anderson, will perform in concert June 1 at Choctaw Casino's Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant. Tickets start at $25 and are available by phone at 745-3000 or online at www.choctawcasinos.com/choctaw-durant/entertainment/upcoming-events .
