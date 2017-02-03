It could soon be harder to get divorced in Oklahoma
KRMG-AM Tulsa reports that:
State Representative Travis Dunlap wants to make it impossible for married Oklahomans to file for divorce on grounds of incompatibility, if one party objects, if you have children or if you have been married for more than 10 years. The bill will be introduced on Monday and some say the proposed law will encourage couples to possibly seek counseling.
#1 Friday
Sounds faint: could POSSIBLY ENCOURAGE...counseling?
You've got a single Southern Baptist dude paying his tithes through the political arena.
It stands to reason at his age most eligible women already have been divorced and have children.
What youse guys should focus on is getting those nutjobs to quit trying to force people into marriage in the first place and imposing your own will upon others.
EX: young black gal says the women at work tell her she'll never marry if she doesn't learn to cook.
Great! Considering the abuse a black woman takes is about twice that of a white woman and considering white women are dropping like flies,,,,don't learn to cook.
