Infinite Danger Room #33: Marvel movies 2017
The Oklahoman's Matthew Price joins Infinite Danger Room panelists Chris Borthick, Anthony Brown and Matt Howlett to talk about the Marvel film slate set for 2017, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming." We also talk about the Marvel-based film coming from Fox, "Logan," opening on March 3. Features Editor Matthew Price has worked for The Oklahoman since 2000.
