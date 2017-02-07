'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the addiction of opioids
Travis started using opioids about 13 years ago--at a time when opioid pain pills were overprescribed and under regulated. Travis says, "You could give me Lortab 10 and I'd stay up 4-5 hours.
#1 3 hrs ago
It's for that very reason they keep dentist under "we're watching you" status...and, their patients.
Yes, the Air National Guard, students, and everyday citizens fall into that trap. So they drink and involve others in auto accidents so they can be prescribed opioids as well.
You should see the holes they leave on screens of someone that's just had surgery. Looks identical to the type left on bedroom windows of young women. Some even report hearing a pecking noise.
Fortunately, having my wisdom teeth out did improve my hearing, but not by much. I never heard it.
