Hear John Moreland's Resolute New Song 'It Don't Suit Me (Like Before)'

John Moreland's new song "It Don't Suit Me " appears on the forthcoming album 'Big Bad Luv.' Even the best songwriters get stale if they deny the pull of their own evolution - both artistically and personally - and Oklahoma's John Moreland, known for his ability to draw a tear from even the most steely souls, is ready to move on with his fourth album, Big Bad Luv.

