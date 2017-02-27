Hear John Moreland's Resolute New Son...

Hear John Moreland's Resolute New Song 'It Don't Suit Me (Like Before)'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

John Moreland's new song "It Don't Suit Me " appears on the forthcoming album 'Big Bad Luv.' Even the best songwriters get stale if they deny the pull of their own evolution - both artistically and personally - and Oklahoma's John Moreland, known for his ability to draw a tear from even the most steely souls, is ready to move on with his fourth album, Big Bad Luv.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 54 min Julie 83,938
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... 3 hr Sensemaker 3
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 6 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,522
News Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol... Sun blackwidow 1
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Sun xxx 4
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' Feb 25 thirddaynotjarsof... 1
News Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F... Feb 24 packagedlies 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC