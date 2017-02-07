Grandmother Accused Of Dressing As Wi...

Grandmother Accused Of Dressing As Witch To Abuse Kids Pleads Guilty

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Switched

An Oklahoma City grandmother has pleaded guilty to abusing her 7-year-old granddaughter in numerous ways, including terrorizing her by dressing as a witch. On Thursday, 51-year-old Geneva Robinson admitted in court that she engaged in several felony counts of abuse on the girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 49 min SEEKTRUTH 17,335
News Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ... 8 hr taketheirhand 1
News 'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a... 17 hr gravel 1
News Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove... Tue femur 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... Tue Alex 218
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) Sun DuhBears 11,312
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Feb 5 BO DIDDLEY 247
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Tornado
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC