Grandmother Accused Of Dressing As Witch To Abuse Kids Pleads Guilty
An Oklahoma City grandmother has pleaded guilty to abusing her 7-year-old granddaughter in numerous ways, including terrorizing her by dressing as a witch. On Thursday, 51-year-old Geneva Robinson admitted in court that she engaged in several felony counts of abuse on the girl.
