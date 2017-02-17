Governor names Mike Hunter as Oklahoma's new attorney general
Hunter succeeds Scott Pruitt, who resigned Friday after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Hunter served as first assistant attorney general under Pruitt until Fallin named him secretary of state and special legal counsel last year.
