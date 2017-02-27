Governor Mary Fallin congratulates Oklahoma natives for 'La La Land' success
Two Oklahomans received praise from the governor for their work on the film, "La La Land," which received six Oscars Sunday night. "I applaud Trent and Thad Luckinbill for their blockbuster hit," said Governor Mary Fallin.
