From the ashes: Documentarian revisits horrific bombing in a Oklahoma Citya
Filmmaker Barak Goodman is a student of history. He in fact majored in the subject in college but, by his own admission, didn't care for the field at the time "because of the way it was taught."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,307
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|DuhBears
|11,312
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|224
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|17 hr
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|Furniture Rotan
|Fri
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|Feb 3
|whatfordinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC