Former Oklahoma teacher charged with sexually abusing a male student
McKensey Blane Maddox, 27, was charged with a felony count of child sexual abuse after he was accused of touching a 17-year-old student's private areas while acting as the student's teacher, the Enid News and Eagle reports. The student told investigators that while traveling for agriculture shows, he and Maddox shared a bed in hotel rooms on several occasions.
