Former legislator ordered to pay $4.3M in defamation case

An Oklahoma jury has ordered a former state legislator to pay $4.3 million to an insurance company in a defamation case. The defamation charge arose because Wayne Pettigrew, who was a director at First Trinity Financial Corp. until he left the company in 2013, issued a news release after his departure calling for an investigation into the company and its CEO related to stock purchases.

