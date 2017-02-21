Former legislator, former First Trini...

Former legislator, former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Altus Times

The Oklahoman reported former state legislator and former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew left First Trinity Financial Corp. in 2013 and issued a news release calling for investigation of the company and its CEO related to stock purchases. Last week a jury found Pettigrew defamed the company and its CEO, Gregg Zahn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr Seektruth 17,514
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... 8 hr fakenews 1
News Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol... 17 hr blackwidow 1
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 19 hr xxx 4
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' Sat thirddaynotjarsof... 1
News Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F... Feb 24 packagedlies 1
News The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ... Feb 24 Retribution 5
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC