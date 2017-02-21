Former legislator, former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew...
The Oklahoman reported former state legislator and former First Trinity director Wayne Pettigrew left First Trinity Financial Corp. in 2013 and issued a news release calling for investigation of the company and its CEO related to stock purchases. Last week a jury found Pettigrew defamed the company and its CEO, Gregg Zahn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|Seektruth
|17,514
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|8 hr
|fakenews
|1
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|17 hr
|blackwidow
|1
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|19 hr
|xxx
|4
|Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol'
|Sat
|thirddaynotjarsof...
|1
|Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F...
|Feb 24
|packagedlies
|1
|The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC