Features 59 mins ago 6:07 a.m.Olivia ...

Features 59 mins ago 6:07 a.m.Olivia Hooker, civil-rights trailblazer, turns 102

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

When you're Olivia Hooker , it's okay to talk about age, especially since she's achieved so much and still has an engaging smile and strong mind. Hooker turned 102 years old on Sunday - sharing a birthday with President Abraham Lincoln and an incredible history of being a great American patriot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... 4 hr copywrite 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,380
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... 22 hr abuse 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... 22 hr WarForOil 2
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Sat learntowrite 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Sat Idiotseverywhere 490
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,174 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC