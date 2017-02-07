Feature & video: For United Way of Ce...

Feature & video: For United Way of Central Oklahoma, fundraising doesn't stop with annual campaign

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Arriving at the hospital, Joshua Menosky heard his son Xavier speak the last words the boy would say for nearly a month. "I don't know if you've heard your 4-year-old child say they're scared a like that, but it's frightening," Menosky recalled from the stage at the United Way of Central Oklahoma's recent Snowflake Gala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,323
News Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove... 7 hr femur 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 11 hr Alex 218
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) Sun DuhBears 11,312
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Feb 5 BO DIDDLEY 247
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... Feb 5 relatedtolizareds 3
Furniture Rotan Feb 3 Furniture Rotan 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC