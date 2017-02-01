Fallin, Oklahoma legislative leaders ...

Fallin, Oklahoma legislative leaders to discuss 2017 plans

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and legislative leaders are outlining some of their top priorities for the legislative session at a forum hosted by The Associated Press. Fallin and leaders from the House and Senate are expected to speak Thursday at the AP's annual forum at the state Capitol.

