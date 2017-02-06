Fallin offers budget with teacher pay...

Fallin offers budget with teacher pay raise, criminal justice reform

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Daughter Christina Fallin and First Gentleman Wade Christensen listen as Governor Mary Fallin delivers the State of the State address on the floor of the House of Representatives at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 19 min SEEKTRUTH 17,312
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 14 hr Dee Dee Dee 241
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) Sun DuhBears 11,312
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Sun BO DIDDLEY 247
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... Sun relatedtolizareds 3
Furniture Rotan Feb 3 Furniture Rotan 2
News It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla... Feb 3 whatfordinner 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC