Fallin names new justice to Oklahoma Supreme Court

19 hrs ago

On Thursday, Fallin named 35-year-old Patrick Wyrick to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court after Steven Taylor retired from the bench last year. Wyrick has served as solicitor general in the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office since 2011, where he represented the state before the U.S. and Oklahoma supreme courts.

